Rohan Jaitley to replace Jay Shah as new BCCI secretary? Here's what report says

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) is most likely to undergo a revamp in case incumbent secretary Jay Shah becomes the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Though Shah is yet to file his nomination for the post, reports claim he will get the top job. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, reports arrived that in case Jay Shah opts for the ICC role, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley may become the new BCCI secretary.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, speculations are on the rise that there is a growing agreement in the BCCI over Rohan – son of late politician Arun Jaitley – who may replace Shah as the new secretary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the new development under the radar, top officials in the BCCI – including president Roger Binny, will continue to hold their position, as they still have a year left of their respective tenure.

Other names: Among the other names popping up to replace Jay Shah in the BCCI are Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, Punjab's Dilsher Khanna, Goa's Vipul Phadke, and Chhattisgarh's Prabhtej Bhatia. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet on who will fill the empty shoes.

"Obviously, it can happen as there are no hard and fast rules. But if you look at BCCI's power structure, president, secretary and treasurer are three key posts," HT quoted former BCCI secretary as saying to Dainik Bhaskar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There are people who have been in the system and someone just coming and bypassing them normally doesn't happen. But first, is Jay ready to go to the ICC? Even if he doesn't go now, he can go anytime," he added.

Jay Shah as ICC chief: The stakes are quite high regarding Jay Shah's probability of taking over as ICC Chairman. Several reports claim Jay has the backing of 15 out of 16 members of the ICC Board. Shah has less than 24 hours left to decide whether to take up the role, and if not, he still has one year left in his second consecutive term as BCCI secretary.

In case Shah takes up the role of ICC chief, he will become the youngest ICC chairman ever. He will join the league of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar, who headed the ICC in the past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incumbent ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, confirmed last week that he will step down from his position at the end of his ongoing third term on 30 November. As per details, the new ICC chairman will take charge on 1 December, and the last date for filing nomination is 27 August, added HT.