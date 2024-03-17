'Rohit said we need Virat Kohli': Former Indian cricketer makes big claim on VK's presence in T20 World Cup squad
The Indian cricket team may see changes in the T20 World Cup selection, with a recent report hinting at Virat Kohli's possible exclusion. Former cricketer Kirti Azad revealed that Rohit Sharma emphasized the need for Kohli in the team, hinting at an upcoming official announcement.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the stalwarts of Indian cricket for the past decade, with the duo contributing to some of Indian cricket's greatest victories. However, a recent report in the Telegraph had shocked the cricketing world by suggesting that Virat Kohli may have to make way for a younger generation of aggressive players in the upcoming T20 World Cup.