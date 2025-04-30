Rohit Sharma @ 38: Mumbai Cha Raja who conquered world cricket with sixes, tactical brilliance and envious trophy cabinet

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Indian skipper and opener Rohit Sharma turned 38 on Wednesday, marking another year in a career that has witnessed some unmatched highs and traumatic lows, yet remains one of the greatest stories in Indian cricket.

It was in June 2007, against Ireland, that a baby-faced 20-year-old Rohit burst onto the scene, displaying his immense potential and versatility with some impactful knocks during the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. Since then, the 'Hitman' has evolved into one of the bravest openers of all time, a tactical mastermind with a trophy cabinet worth envying, and the calm composure of a monk.

Having made his Test debut in 2013, Rohit has scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests and 116 innings, averaging 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties, and his best score being 212.

He is India's leading run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), with 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15 in 40 Tests, with nine centuries and eight fifties in 69 innings. He is the 10th-highest run-getter of all time in the competition and was the captain of the team which finished as runners-up to Australia in 2023 during the WTC final.

He has seen mixed success in Tests as a captain, with 12 wins, nine losses and three draws, with most wins coming at home.

The world got a glimpse of Rohit as a white-ball batter, a form of cricket in which he has dominated. In 273 ODIs and 265 innings, he has made 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. His best score in ODIs is 264. He is the only batter with three ODI double tons.

He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in ODIs and at 10th place overall.

As an ODI captain, Rohit led India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title win and a runners-up finish in 2023 50-over World Cup at home after a 10-match win streak. He has won 42 out of 56 matches he has led India in ODI, losing just 12, tying one and one being a no result.

The Hitman during the 50-over World Cups hits differently, literally. There are very few batters as threatening as Rohit during an ODI WC. He is India's third-highest and overall fourth-highest run-getter in WC history, with 1,575 runs in 28 matches at an average of 60.57, seven centuries and six fifties. His best score is 140.

Rohit holds the record for the most centuries during a single World Cup, scoring five during the 2019 World Cup in the UK, where he amassed a chart-topping 648 runs in nine matches with an average of 81.00.

In the very next World Cup at home, Rohit mixed consistency with attacking intent, being the second-highest run-getter with 597 runs in 11 matches at an average of 54.27, striking at a ridiculous SR of over 125 with a century and three fifties.

Coming to the Champions Trophy, he is the seventh-highest run-getter and India's fourth-best with 661 runs in 15 innings at an average of 47.21, with a century and five fifties.

In T20IS, Rohit is the highest run-getter of all time. In 159 matches, he has amassed 4,221 runs at an average of 32.05, striking at over 140, with five centuries (the most by a player) and 32 fifties, and his best score is 121*.

He retired from T20Is last year as a two-time T20 WC champion. As a T20I captain, he has won 49 out of 62 matches for India, lost 12 and tied one.

The Hitman has been a solid performer for India in T20 WCs, ending his career as second-highest run-getter across all editions with 1,220 runs at an average of 34.85, strike rate of over 133 and 12 fifties. His best score is 92.

Across all white-ball ICC tournaments, Rohit is the only one to be a part of 3,000 run club alongside Virat, as the second-highest run-getter with 3,456 runs at an average of 46.08, with eight centuries and 23 fifties. His best score is 140.

The Hitman is a six-hitting machine. Pull shot, a shot stepping down the track over offside; a straight six and others. These sixes come in different varieties, and fans love them, particularly the pull shot.

He is India's second-highest and overall 10th best six hitter in Tests (88 sixes), overall second-highest in ODIs (344 sixes), overall highest in T20Is (205 sixes), overall highest in international cricket (637 sixes), overall highest in 50-over World Cup (54 sixes), India's highest and overall second-highest in T20 World Cup (50 sixes).