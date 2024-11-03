Rohit Sharma admits captaincy loopholes after India’s 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand, says ‘I was not at my best’

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted he wasn’t at his best as a captain and with the bat after India suffered a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand in the Test series on Sunday in Mumbai. Having lost the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, India lost the third Test by 25 runs inside three days after a batting collapse on the third day.
Set a target of 147, India were all out for 121, thanks to Ajaz Patel's five-wicket haul. The New Zealand spinner had also taken a fifer in the first innings to finish the match with 11 wickets.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess