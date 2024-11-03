Rohit Sharma admits captaincy loopholes after India’s 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand, says ‘I was not at my best’

Rohit Sharma admits captaincy loopholes after India’s humiliating 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand, says ‘I was not at my…'

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Nov 2024, 02:06 PM IST
India's Captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during Day 1 of the third test match against New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
India’s Captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during Day 1 of the third test match against New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted he wasn’t at his best as a captain and with the bat after India suffered a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand in the Test series on Sunday in Mumbai. Having lost the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, India lost the third Test by 25 runs inside three days after a batting collapse on the third day.  

Set a target of 147, India were all out for 121, thanks to Ajaz Patel's five-wicket haul. The New Zealand spinner had also taken a fifer in the first innings to finish the match with 11 wickets. 

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 02:06 PM IST
