Rohit Sharma admits captaincy loopholes after India’s 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand, says ‘I was not at my best’

Rohit Sharma admits captaincy loopholes after India’s humiliating 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand, says ‘I was not at my…'

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Nov 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Advertisement
India’s Captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during Day 1 of the third test match against New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Surjeet Yadav)

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted he wasn’t at his best as a captain and with the bat after India suffered a humiliating 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand in the Test series on Sunday in Mumbai. Having lost the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, India lost the third Test by 25 runs inside three days after a batting collapse on the third day.  

Set a target of 147, India were all out for 121, thanks to Ajaz Patel's five-wicket haul. The New Zealand spinner had also taken a fifer in the first innings to finish the match with 11 wickets. 

Advertisement
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRohit Sharma admits captaincy loopholes after India’s 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand, says ‘I was not at my best’
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts