Rohit Sharma and co lift T20 World Cup 2024 trophy for India as unbeaten team

Rohit Sharma and Co. brought back the ICC Men's World Cup 2024 home on 29 June as they defeated Aiden Markram-led South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

With this, India has won the T20 World Cup unbeaten and won all matches throughout the tournament. Rohit Sharma has managed to end India's 11-year trophy drought for an ICC Trophy.

India were unbeaten in the group stage winning all their three matches, while one was washed away due to rain. India won all the matches in the Super Eight stage and defeated England by 68 runs in the Semi-Finals at Guyana.

Apart from this, this was only the third time a playing nation won the T20 WC final while defending the target. India achieved this feat in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy, and the West Indies did this in 2012.

Virat Kohli announces retirement: After being honoured with the 'Player of the Match' award, India's star player Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20I cricket.

"This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup," Cricbuzz quoted Kohli as saying.

India vs SA final: Batting first, India scored 176/7 runs and posted a target of 177 runs for South Africa to chase. This is the highest-ever total in a T20 World Cup final.

For India, Virat Kohli scored a whopping 76 off 59 runs, the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final.

But chasing 177 runs, South Africa could score 169/8 in 20 overs and lost by seven runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

For India, Hardik Pandya took three wickets, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, and Axar Patel picked up one wicket each.

Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the 'Player of the Series' award after he took 15 wickets. His economy in the T20 World Cup 2024 was 4.17, the best in T20 World Cup tournaments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

