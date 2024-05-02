Kumar Sangakkara hails India's 'extremely strong squad', explains why Rohit Sharma is likely to lift T20 World Cup
Kumar Sangakkara backs India to win T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies. BCCI announces 15-member squad led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as Vice-captain.
Former Sri Lanka captain and Rajasthan Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara has backed India to win the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies. Notably, the BCCI had recently announced the 15-member squad for the marquee event, led by Rohit Sharma, while Hardik Pandya was named vice-captain.