Former Sri Lanka captain and Rajasthan Royals director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara has backed India to win the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies. Notably, the BCCI had recently announced the 15-member squad for the marquee event, led by Rohit Sharma, while Hardik Pandya was named vice-captain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interaction ahead of Rajasthan Royals' upcoming clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sangakkara said, "It's an extremely strong squad. They've got their batting covered, they've got their all-rounders in. They've got very high-quality spin and they've got very good combinations that they can play," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moroever, the former Sri Lanka skipper also answered a question on what India's first XI could look like. He said, "Knowing the conditions there, I'm sure Rahul (Dravid) and Rohit (Sharma) have a good idea of what the squad should be to play the cricket they want in the World Cup. And they'll be having two or three different combinations, depending on whether they want a deeper batting line-up or more strength in their bowling. But it's a really well-balanced squad, a very strong squad and India's always been very strong in international tournaments,"

Notably, the 15-member squad that has been announced includes 3 players from the Rajasthan Royals setup, including skipper Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, pacer Avesh Khan has found a place among the reserves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the key omissions from the squad is left-handed batsman Rinku Singh, who has been consistently successful at international and IPL level, but has lost his place to Shivam Dube, who has the added ability to contribute with the ball. LSG skipper KL Rahul has also been left out of the squad, with Sanju Samson the first-choice wicketkeeper and Rishabh Pant likely to be his deputy.

India's squad for T20 World Cup: India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Sanju Samson (Wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!