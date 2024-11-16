Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh blessed with a baby boy, netizens welcome ‘Junior Hitman’

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby boy, their second child, according to multiple media reports. The couple are already parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Samaira, and had kept news of their pregnancy under wraps until the very last moment.

Notably, Rohit's availability for the first Test match in Perth was in doubt, but reports suggest that with the earlier-than-anticipated birth of his baby boy, the Indian captain could soon be on his way to Australia.

In Rohit's absence, Team India would have to open with someone like KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran, both of whom have failed to impress in the opportunities they have had during India A matches. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been confirmed to lead the side if Rohit cannot make it to Australia in time for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Although the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has become one of the most highly anticipated encounters in world cricket, the upcoming iteration of the bilateral series has also gained traction because of the World Test Championship qualification scenarios.

Notably, after suffering a whitewash against New Zealand at home, the Men in Blue need to win four or more matches in Australia to qualify for the WTC final.

Netizens react to birth of Rohit Sharma's second child: One user on X while wishing Rohit wrote, “Congratulations Captain Hitman for the birth of Junior Hitman. God bless him and the family.”

“Congratulations Captain Rohit Sharma!!! Welcome to mini Captain to this world with all prosperities n joyfulness” noted another user