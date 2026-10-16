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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli headline India's ODI squad as Shubman, Shreyas share captaincy for New Zealand tour

The squads mix experience with rotation. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli give the ODI side stability, Shubman Gill leads in both formats, and the Test squad is built around Jasprit Bumrah. Rishabh Pant's fitness is the main thing to watch before the Test series in New Zealand.

Aachal Maniyar
Published16 Oct 2026, 09:53 PM IST
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India squad for New Zealand tour
India squad for New Zealand tour(PTI)
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India have named their ODI and Test squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are part of the 50-over squad, and Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are set to share the captaincy across the five-match ODI series. The BCCI's Men's Selection Committee announced the squads on Friday, through a media advisory signed by Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia.

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Once the T20I series is over, India will play five ODIs and two Tests against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill leads, Shreyas Iyer takes over later

The IND vs NZ ODI series has two separate squads. Shubman Gill will captain India in the first three ODIs, with Shreyas Iyer as his deputy. For the fourth and fifth ODIs, Iyer takes over as captain, and Ishan Kishan becomes vice-captain.

The split lets India manage workloads ahead of the two-Test series, which starts only four days after the final ODI. Gill leads both the first-phase ODI squad and the Test side.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in both ODI squads

For fans, the big news is that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are in both ODI squads. That means the two senior batters are set to be available for the whole series. Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan add depth to the batting. Rahul keeps wicket in the first three games, and Kumar Kushagra comes in as the wicketkeeper for the last two.

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Tilak Varma joins for the fourth and fifth ODIs. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Naman Dhir are the all-round options in both phases.

Bowling attack and fresh faces

Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav are named for the entire ODI series. Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar are in the first squad, while Prasidh Krishna's place depends on fitness clearance. For the last two matches, Auqib Nabi and Yash Thakur come into the pace group.

India's ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav

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India's ODI squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ishan Kishan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

India's Test squad

Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper, subject to fitness clearance), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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