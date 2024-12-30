Veteran Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma once again failed to make an impact as they were dismissed cheaply in both innings of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. After the dismissals, talk of the retirement of the two experienced players intensified, and former India coach Ravi Shastri also weighed in.

Commentator Mark Nicholas asked Shastri on Star Sports' lunchtime show if this was the end of the road for both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While Shastri replied emphatically that Virat would be playing for the next 3-4 years, he wasn't so sure about Rohit Sharma.

“I think Virat will play for some time. Forget the way he got out, or whatever. I think he'll play for another three or four years. As far as Rohit is concerned, it's a call. At the top of the order, you know, just feel the footwork isn't the same. He's probably at times, late in meeting the ball so it's his call at the end of the series.” Shastri said, giving a clear verdict on Virat and Rohit's retirement.

Rohit and Virat's failure at MCG: After dismissing Australia's second innings for 233 on the fifth day at the MCG, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came in to chase down the total of 340 runs. The two openers struggled against the pace and swing of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, but maintained a partnership that lasted until Rohit was finally dismissed for 9 off 40 balls in the 16th over of the match. The Indian captain was soon followed to the pavilion by KL Rahul, but Virat Kohli's arrival at the crease gave the Indian fans some hope.

However, Kohli was also dismissed for 5 at the stroke of lunch, leaving India 33/3 and the visitors in a precarious position in Melbourne.

In this edition of the BGT, Rohit missed out on the first match and has managed just 31 runs in the three matches since, with a best score of 10.