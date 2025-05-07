Rohit Sharma announces retirement from Test cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. The news came in after Rohit took to Instagram to make the announcement. The 38-year-old has already retired from T20Is following India's T20 World Cup win last year.

“Hello everyone, I would just like to share, I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in ODI format,” Rohit wrote.

Rohit's last Test came in December last year during the fourth game in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Melbourne. He dropped himself from the fifth Test in Sydney owing to poor form.

Thus Rohit ends his Test career with 4301 runs from 116 innings, which included 12 centuries and 18 fifties. Earlier on the day, Indian Express reported that Rohit would be sacked as the Indian Test captain before the England tour.

Rohit Sharma's poor form in Tests Rohit's lean patch with the bat started during India's home Test series against New Zealand and Bangladesh followed by a tour to Australia. Although India won the two Tests against Bangladesh, Rohit's men lost against New Zealand and Australia - losing six out of eight Tests.