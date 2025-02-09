Rohit Sharma arrests poor form with 32nd ODI hundred ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma arrests poor form with blistering century in Cuttack against England during IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Feb 2025, 08:43 PM IST
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.(PTI)

Rohit Sharma's poor form with the bat finally ended with a 76-ball hundred in Cuttack on Sunday against England in the second ODI. Chasing England's 305, the Indian captain led from the front to steer the Indian team in the chase and scored his first international hundred in nearly a year. Rohit Sharma's last international hundred also came against England in Tests in 2024.   

After being dismissed for single digits in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma made his intent right from the start in Cuttack. Following a barren first over, Rohit Sharma took the charge with a six and a four off Gus Atkinson in the second over to start with a bang.  

First Published:9 Feb 2025, 08:43 PM IST
