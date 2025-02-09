Rohit Sharma arrests poor form with 32nd ODI hundred ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma's poor form with the bat finally ended with a 76-ball hundred in Cuttack on Sunday against England in the second ODI. Chasing England's 305, the Indian captain led from the front to steer the Indian team in the chase and scored his first international hundred in nearly a year. Rohit Sharma's last international hundred also came against England in Tests in 2024.
After being dismissed for single digits in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma made his intent right from the start in Cuttack. Following a barren first over, Rohit Sharma took the charge with a six and a four off Gus Atkinson in the second over to start with a bang.