Rohit Sharma arrives at BCCI HQ for Champions Trophy squad announcement, to address press conference soon

Updated18 Jan 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has arrived at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai for India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad announcment. He is set to address the press along with chief selector Ajit Agakar soon. 

 

Why was there a delay in squad announcement?

Reportedly, India squad selection was delayed in order to ascertain the fitness levels of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. While Kuldeep has come out and said that he is now fit for selection, there is no update on Bumrah's fitness levels yet. 

The ace pacer had suffered an injury during the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy and had also become unavailable during the second innings of the last match.

(This is a developing story, come  back here for more updates)

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 01:19 PM IST
