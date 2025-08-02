Rohit Sharma attends first India match after Test retirement, ex-captain avoids media at stadium entrance -Watch

Rohit Sharma attended his first international game after Test retirement on Saturday at the Oval on Day 3 of the fifth game between India and England, the visuals of which went viral on social media. The 38-year-old who still is available for ODIs, dodged the small crowd at the stadium entrance, who were taken by surprise by the presence of Rohit.

Advertisement

Dressed in casuals, Rohit sported a relaxed look as he also asked the media not to film him. Rohit would have been in India white on this tour, but took a shock retirement from the longest format of the game. Surely, Rohit's presence will boost Indian team's confidence at the Oval.

Rohit's visit to a Test match between India and England is also likely to raise questions on another former Virat Kohli, who chose not to visit India in any of the games in the series, despite residing in the UK.

Advertisement

Akash Deep puts India in driver's seat at The Oval Meanwhile, a maiden fifty in Test cricket by night watchman Akash Deep and a 100-plus partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India to finish on 189/3 at lunch, leading by 166 runs. The duo added 107 runs for the third wicket before Atkinson removed Deep on the stroke of lunch for a brilliant 66 off 94 balls, including 12 fours.

Night watchman Akash Deep has slammed nine boundaries en route to a first career Test half-century. Akash Deep is the first Indian nightwatchman to score 50-plus runs since Amit Mishra (84 runs) against the same opponent at the same venue in 2011.

India started Day 3 on 75/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep unbeaten on the crease, leading by 52 runs. This was the 18th hundred partnership in this series, the most in a Test series in this century (since 2000), surpassing 17 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2003-04.