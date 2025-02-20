Rohit Sharma became the second-fastest player in the world after Virat Kohli to reach 11000 ODI runs on Thursday. The Indian captain also became the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli to reach this coveted milestone.

Starting the match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at 10998 runs, Rohit Sharma took his time in the first couple of overs, negating the outswingers and inswingers from Mustafizur Rahman. The right-hander finally lofted the left-arm seamer over mid-on for a four to reach his 11000 runs.

While Virat Kohli had reached the milestone in 222 innings, Rohit Sharma took 261 innings, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (276), Ricky Ponting (286) and Sourav Ganguly (288).

Notably, Rohit Sharma's 11000 runs came in 11868 balls. Only Virat Kohli (11831) has reached 11k runs quicker than Rohit Sharma.