Rohit Sharma becomes face of T20 Mumbai League Season 3, third edition to start on May 26 - All you need to know

India captain and five-time IPL-winning skipper with Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, was on Friday named as the face of the third season of the T20 Mumbai League, which makes a return after a gap of six years. The T20 Mumbai League season 3 will begin on May 26.

The announcement was made during a press conference held in Mumbai in the presence of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik, and members of both the Apex Council and the League Governing Council along with team operators. Rohit also unveiled the dazzling trophy of the Season 3.

While T20 Mumbai League season 3 will continue to feature eight teams, the MCA has onboarded two new team operators. Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd. secured the operating rights of Team Sobo Mumbai Falcons for ₹82 crore, while Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment acquired the team representing Mumbai South Central region for ₹57 crore.

Expressing his excitement for the new role, Rohit Sharma said: “Our domestic structure has always been the foundation of Indian cricket’s success. Leagues like T20 Mumbai play a significant role in that journey. They serve as platforms that uncover new talent and provide young players with the exposure they need.

"Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy, and we’ve seen some incredible players emerge from here. It’s great to see the league’s return, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I’d encourage every youngster to grab this opportunity and leave their mark. I’m confident the third season will be a memorable experience — not just for the players, but for the fans as well.”

Format of T20 Mumbai League The third edition of the T20 Mumbai League will have eight teams and 20 games in total. Each team will play five games each in the league stage. All the eight teams will have one icon player which will be finalised in the draw of lots.

The icon player are Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Prithvi Shaw and Tanush Kotian. The total auction purse for each team will be ₹1 crore with ₹15 lakh allocated for the icon player. The total squad size would be of 18 players.

