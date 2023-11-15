Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to hit 50 sixes in World Cup, breaks Chris Gayle's record
Rohit Sharma created a unique record at the semi-final game against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma became the first batsman in the World Cup to hit 50 or more sixes and breaking Chris Gayle's record of hitting 49 sixes. Rohit Sharma has already 51 sixes in this tournament. Rohit Sharma has also got another record to his name for hitting the most number of sixes in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma has already hit 28 sixes in the 2023 edition of World Cup. Rohit Sharma also completed his 2,000 runs as captain of India in 44 matches. Rohit Sharma scored 47 runs in 29 deliveries before being caught by Kane Williamson off the bowling of Tim Southee.