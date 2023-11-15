comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/ Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to hit 50 sixes in World Cup, breaks Chris Gayle's record
Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to hit 50 sixes in World Cup, breaks Chris Gayle's record

Rohit Sharma has already hit 27 sixes in the 2023 edition of World Cup. Rohit Sharma also completed his 2,000 runs as captain of India

India's Rohit Sharma in action (REUTERS)
India's Rohit Sharma in action (REUTERS)

Rohit Sharma created a unique record at the semi-final game against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma became the first batsman in the World Cup to hit 50 or more sixes and breaking Chris Gayle's record of hitting  49 sixes. Rohit Sharma has already 51 sixes in this tournament. Rohit Sharma  has also got another record to his name for hitting the most number of sixes in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma  has already hit 28 sixes in the 2023 edition of World Cup. Rohit Sharma also completed his 2,000 runs as captain of India in 44 matches. Rohit Sharma scored 47 runs in 29 deliveries before being caught by Kane Williamson off the bowling of  Tim Southee.

Rohit accomplished this milestone during India's World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit  Sharma was in supreme touch, delivering yet another fine start to India with a short, but impactful innings. He smashed 47 runs in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes. The skipper scored his runs at a strike rate of over 162.

Now, Rohit has scored 51 sixes in the history of the Cricket World Cup, overtaking West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who has scored 49 sixes. At the third spot is Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell with 43 sixes.

Rohit has also broken the record for smashing the most sixes in a single World Cup edition, Rohit now has hit 28 sixes in the tournament so far, overtaking Chris Gayle (26 in the 2015 edition).

In 10 matches in this tournament so far, Rohit has scored 550 runs at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of over 124. His best score is 131. The skipper has scored a century and three fifties in the tournament so far. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament so far.

The 'Hitman' also completed 1,500 runs in Cricket World Cup history, becoming the only fifth batter to do so. In 27 World Cup matches, Rohit has scored 1,528 runs at an average of 61.12, with a record seven centuries and six fifties. His best score is 140. Rohit is the fifth-highest scorer in World Cup history. The highest World Cup run-scorer is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (2,278 runs in 44 innings, with six centuries and 15 fifties).

Earlier,  Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, 1st Semi-Final

The Men in Blue have set out to seek revenge for their 2019 semi-final World Cup defeat. Martin Guptill's runout broke the hearts of the Indian fans. But four years later, India will be keen to take their revenge after clinching their first victory against New Zealand since 2003.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said during the time of toss, "We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch. Looks like on the slower side. Whatever we do, we need to do well. I think it was back in 2019 when we played the semis. NZ is one of the most consistent sides. Very important day. Constantly, talking about how important it is abiut turning up on that day. Same team."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said during the time of toss, "We would have batted first. Hopefully, some dew later. Amazing occasion. Four years ago, similar situation but a different location. They have been playing some good cricket. Always a building phase between the tournaments. Need to assess what is in front of you when the tournament starts. We are going with the same team from the previous match."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Updated: 15 Nov 2023, 02:45 PM IST
