Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian batter to score ODI hundred at Lord's; silences critics with 34th century

Rohit Sharma created history at Lord’s in the India vs England match on Sunday (July 19) by becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI hundred at the iconic venue. The experienced opener reached the landmark with a powerful boundary off Adil Rashid in the 31st over of the third and final match of the series levelled at 1-1, turning months of speculation into pure celebration.

Before this knock, the highest score by an Indian in ODIs at Lord’s stood at 90, made by Sourav Ganguly against England way back in 2004. Rohit went past that long-standing mark and converted his start into a full century, writing his name into the record books in the process.

In the build-up to the match there had been constant chatter about Rohit’s place in the side and suggestions that this game could mark the end of his international career. Instead of reacting with words, the 39-year-old answered every question with his bat. The four that brought up his hundred was a perfect response to the noise surrounding him and took his tally of ODI centuries to 34.

Record-breaking numbers in England At 39 years and 80 days, Rohit Sharma became the oldest player to score an ODI century at Lord’s. The landmark also made him the oldest Indian to score a hundred across all formats of the game. These age-related records add another layer of significance to an already special innings.

This latest hundred further strengthened Rohit Sharma's remarkable record in English conditions. He now sits alone at the top of the list for the most ODI hundreds scored by a visiting batter in any country.

The updated list of most ODI hundreds by a visiting players is as follows: 8 – Rohit Sharma in England

7 – Sachin Tendulkar in UAE

7 – Saeed Anwar in UAE

7 – AB de Villiers in India

7 – Quinton de Kock in India

Notably, only England’s Joe Root, with ten ODI hundreds on home soil, has more centuries in the country. Former England opener Marcus Trescothick is the only other player to match Rohit Sharma's eight.

Pressure turned into performance Rohit Sharma has made a habit of producing big innings when the spotlight is brightest. At Lord’s he once again showed the calm temperament and clean striking that have defined his career. Early in the innings he focused on building a solid platform. Once set, the timing and power returned, allowing him to punish anything loose.

The milestone carried extra significance because no Indian batter had managed an ODI hundred at the ground before. Lord’s has often proved a difficult venue for visiting openers, yet Rohit Sharma conquered it with authority. The innings will be remembered not only for the runs but for the circumstances in which they were scored.