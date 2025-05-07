Rohit Sharma's Net Worth: From property to endorsements — all you need to know as 'hitman' retires from Test cricket

After scoring 4,301 runs from 116 innings in Tests, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, Indian cricket team's skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from the longest format of the game.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, 38-year-old Rohit Sharma wrote, “Hello everyone, I would just like to share, I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in ODI format.”

Rohit Sharma last played a Test match in December 2024 during the fourth game in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Melbourne. He had dropped himself from the fifth Test in Sydney owing to poor form.

Rohit Sharma's records as India Test captain After taking over the reins from Virat Kohli in 2022, Rohit led the national team in 24 Tests, in which India won in 12 Tests and lost nine. Despite qualifying for the World Test Championship final in 2023 under Rohit's captaincy, India lost to Australia in the summit clash.

