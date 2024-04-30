Rohit Sharma birthday: 5 hilarious moments when Hitman made fans laugh | Watch
Rohit Sharma birthday: Rohit Sharma, the star batter of Team India, turns 37 today. Apart from his outstanding cricket performances, he is also famous for his entertaining moments on the field and during interviews, often becoming a meme sensation on the internet.
Rohit Sharma birthday: Team India captain Rohit Sharma turned 37 today i.e. on 20 April. Widely called as one of the best of his generation, Rohit continues to be a star batter for India, and has been showing some impressive game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from making impressing runs and breaking records, the right-handed batter is also known for his being an entertainment on field or duing interviews. His actions and reactions has often become a meme fest on the internet.