Rohit Sharma birthday: Team India captain Rohit Sharma turned 37 today i.e. on 20 April. Widely called as one of the best of his generation, Rohit continues to be a star batter for India, and has been showing some impressive game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from making impressing runs and breaking records, the right-handed batter is also known for his being an entertainment on field or duing interviews. His actions and reactions has often become a meme fest on the internet.

Here are 5 hilarious moments when Hitman made fans laugh

1. Rohit Sharma wardrobe malfunction

On April 14, during CSK vs MI IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma encountered an embarrasing moment while fielding. The former MI captain's pants slipped off when he dived to catch the ball.

2. IND vs ENG third Test 2024: A confusing yet comical moment was witnessed on the field as Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan moved towards the dressing room. They seemingly presumed Rohit Sharma was ready in whites to get back on the field. This was soon after drinks were called for. It was at that time that Rohit Sharma "shooed" Sarfaraz and Jaiswal back to carry on because the captain had yet to put on his spikes. In a viral video, Sharma was caught in surprise watching the players heading towards the dressing room.

3. Rohit Sharma on ‘hard to handle spinners’

In 2023, during a conversation with Irfan Pathan, Rohit Sharma discussed the challenges of being an Indian captain. He mentioned that one of the toughest tasks is managing spinners, especially during home games. The way he explained the situation left Irfan Pathan in splits.

4. Rohit Sharma's funny confused look: In 2023, during the second Test match of India vs West Indies when Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were batting on the crease and Rohit Sharma was giving some instructions to the substitute player Navdeep Saini. The confused look on Rohit Sharma's face broke the internet with fans using the same in various memes.

5. Rohit Sharma funny interview: Rohit Sharma is known for his witty and humorous interviews. Here are a few moments where Rohit Sharma's funny side shined through.

