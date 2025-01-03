Rohit Sharma’s boys unable to gel with Gautam Gambhir amidst BGT debacle! Here’s what report says

Despite a cocktail of speculations pouring out on what led Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to 'opt-out' from the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney, with the additive spice of players' relations with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, another report by The Australian claimed the players broke into different groups as they ventured out to celebrate the Perth win.

It was expected that the entire team would go out together and celebrate, but instead, players chose to be in different groups.

What does the report claim? The report added that Gambhir was seen enjoying a quiet Indian meal with his family. However, youngsters were seen later at night floating around Hay Street.

Though a senior member of India's support staff reportedly offered his own credit card to pay for the players' drinks, but no one showed any interest.

At around 1.45 am when the reporter had an encounter with a reserve member of the Indian team at a kebab shop, he was asked by the player if skipper Rohit Sharma or head coach Gambhir had any conversations about him.

"Has Gauti (Gambhir) bhai, said anything about me to you?" NDTV quoted The Australian where the reserve Indian player allegedly posed the question to the reporter. He then cut a sorry figure and wondered what had gone wrong with him.

"Nobody says anything to me in the team. Not the captain or the coach. I don't know what's happening," the reporter said.

Gambhir, Rohit and the bonding: Before the fifth Test at Sydney, instead of Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the press conference. When he was asked on Rohit's absence, Gambhir stated it was fine that he attended the pre-match presser instead.

According to The Australian, several of the players have complaints regarding Gambhir's style of work as they are unsure how he may react to different situations.

