Rohit Sharma breaks silence on first Test defeat against New Zealand, says ‘didn’t think we’ll be 46 all out’

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team lost the Test series opener by eight wickets to Tom Latham-led New Zealand on 20 October at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Indian skipper admitted that the whole Indian team packing up at just 46 runs in the first innings gave them a set back in the game. He wowed his team are ready to give it their all to win the next two matches.

After the match, Rohit Sharma said, as Cricbuzz quoted, "I said it at the press conference after day 2, we knew it'd be a challenge, with overcast conditions and tricky pitch. We didn't think we'll be 46 all out but due credit to NZ. It set us back and games like this will happen."

"Gotta take the good things forward. We've been here before, conceding home losses; these things happen. Two Tests to go, we know what it takes and will give it all in the next two Tests," he added.

The Indian skipper, however, was proud of how Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant in the second innings.

"It was a good effort in the second innings with the bat. We knew what lies ahead, get as many as possible. A couple of guys stood out, was great to watch. When you're 350 behind, you can't think too much. Just have to try and bat the ball and see where the game goes. Was exciting to watch partnerships get us into the game," he said.

"We could've easily been bowled under 350, it's something we're proud of. Everyone's on the edge of their seats when Pant and Sarfaraz bat. Pant's was a mature innings; he's done it for a while, and he played his shots too. Sarfaraz was very clear and mature in just his third or fourth Test."

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: On the first day of the match, the rains washed away the possibility for the game to start. But on the second day, India were shot out for 46 -- their third-lowest Test score overall. New Zealand's seam bowling from Matt Henry (5/15) and Will O'Rourke (4/22) showcased a grand exhibition of their talent.

Following this, New Zealand scored a whopping 402 in the first innings, thanks to Rachin Ravindra (134), Devon Conway (91) and Tim Southee (65). For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each, Mohammed Siraj picked two, while Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin clinched one each.

Trailing b7 356 runs, India managed to score 462 runs in the second innings, thanks to Sarfaraz Khan (150), Rishabh Pant (99), Virat Kohli (70) and Rohit Sharma (52). But they could only give a lead of 106 runs.

On Day 5 of the match, Will Young (48) and Rachin Ravindra (39), played a stable knock for New Zealand and led their team to mark their first Test win in India in 36 years.