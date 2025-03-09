ICC Champions Trophy: Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday broke the silence on retirement talks and said that whatever is happening will keep continuing.

“No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing),” said Rohit Sharma on retirement speculations.

Rumours were rife since India's semifinal win over Australia that the Indian captain would hang up his boots after the grand finale on March 9.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai.

Bowling first after Rohit lost his 12th straight toss, India's spinners restricted New Zealand to 251 for seven in the allotted 50 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) making significant contributions with the ball.

India completed the chase of 252 with six balls to spare after Rohit (76 off 83 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (48 off 62 balls) shone with the bat.

Speaking after Team India's victory, Rohit Sharma said, “Will dedicate this trophy to the country. When India plays the whole country support us.”

“Shreyas Iyer is our silent hero. He made crucial runs for us in the middle order. Even today also he made a good partnership with Axar. I don't need to tell them too many things,” added Rohit.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli said his job is not just to win ICC trophies but also ensure that Indian cricket is at a better place when he walks into the sunset, as the team won a third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand here.

"When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place, I feel we've a squad that's ready to take on the world for the next eight years," an ecstatic Kohli said after the end of the final.