Rohit Sharma brushes aside retirement ‘noise’ after IND vs ENG Lord's ODI - ‘If there's no noise, there's no fun’

Veteran India opener Rohit Sharma doesn't want to think too much about outside noise and is only focused on letting his bat do the talking.

Last week, it was reported that the recently concluded third ODI between England and India at Lord's would be Rohit Sharma's last. However, BCCI secretary Devajot Saikia put those rumours to bed, saying that the 39-year-old would continue representing the country.

Rohit, who had only scored 37 runs in the first two ODIs, silenced his critics with an excellent knock of 138 in the third ODI at Lord's on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma on outside noise "Look, my job is with the bat, come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That's what I've been told to do since I made my debut, so that's what I'm going to do. The noise, since I made my debut, was there.

And till the time I'm going to stay here, it's always going to be there. So it doesn't really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field. Try and contribute to the success of the team," Rohit Sharma said in a video uploaded on BCCI's official social media handles.

"That's all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there. If there's no noise, there's no fun. My job is inside, their job is outside. That's how I look at it," he added.

That was his 34th ODI century and his first at Lord's. However, the former India captain's efforts proved in vain as India, chasing a target of 388, could only manage 360/7.

He spoke in detail regarding India's run chase and said that he was a "little disappointed".

"A little disappointed with the result because I thought we were playing really good cricket. How we started in Birmingham, we played some really good cricket. We fell a little short at Cardiff with the bat, actually.

"It was not enough [of a] score on the board. And then here again, there was a massive total to chase. We tried everything we could with the bat but again fell 20-25 runs short," the Mumbai batter said.

The Indian pace bowling attack looked depleted on Sunday due to the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Only Prasidh Krishna (2/69) and Prince Yadav (1/79) were able to take wickets as the rest of the bowling lineup were far from their best. Gurnoor Brar registered forgettable figures of 0/97, whereas Arshdeep Singh (0/72) also went wicketless in his 10 overs.

"When it comes to bowling, you've got to understand these guys haven't played a lot of ODI cricket. You've got to give them some time. But yeah, hopefully we can learn from this game, take it into our stride [and] make sure when we come across a situation like that [again], we try and better ourselves," he said.

Rohit Sharma relishes playing in England Rohit Sharma spoke about how much he enjoys playing in England.

"I love playing in England. There's no doubt about it. The atmosphere, the ground, the pitches. When you turn up here to play any sort of format, it challenges you in different ways, and that's what, as a cricketer, you want. You want to be challenged all the time. I had my time in the middle. I enjoyed it, but again, like I said, a little disappointed with the result," he said.

Sharma also spoke about the experience of playing with Virat Kohli. The duo became the first Indian pair to play 400 international matches together during Sunday’s third ODI. On Sunday, Rohit and Kohli forged a 113-run partnership for the second wicket.