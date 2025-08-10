Rohit Sharma buys Lamborghini Urus with special number plate ‘3015’ - What's the significance of this unique number?

Rohit Sharma added a new car to his collection - a Lamborghini Urus - which has a special number plate with ‘3015’ in it. Rohit will next be seen in India colours during their away tour of Australia in October.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Aug 2025, 08:42 PM IST
Rohit Sharma has bought a new Lamborghini Urus, thus adding to his car collection.
Rohit Sharma has bought a new Lamborghini Urus, thus adding to his car collection. (X)

India captain Rohit Sharma recently brought a new Lamborghini Urus, adding to his collection of luxurious cars. Coloured orange, Rohit's new Lamborghini Urus has caught the attention of the people on the road, with the videos going viral on social media.

If reports are to be believed, it was Rohit's sixth car. But what caught the attention of Rohit's new Lamborghini Urus was its unique number plate which has the number ‘3015’ in it. Earlier, Rohit used to have ‘264’ on his number plate as was seen on his blue Lamborghini and black Range Rover earlier. For the unknown, '264' was Rohit's highest individual score in ODIs, scored against Sri Lanka in 2017 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Why is 3015 special for Rohit Sharma?

More than his new car, what intrigued the onlookers was the significance of 3015 on his number plate. The number 3015 represents the birth dates of Rohit's children - Samaira and Ahaan.

The '30' came from Samaira's birthday (December 30) while ‘15’ came from Ahaan’s birthday (November 15). Interestingly, 30 and 15 together adds up to 45 - which is also his jersey number in international cricket.

When will Rohit Sharma return to action?

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, fans will get to see Rohit less as compared to before. The last time Rohit was seen in action was during the Indian Premier League earlier this year for Mumbai Indians. Prior to that, Rohit led the Indian team to ICC Champions Trophy triumph in UAE in February. With him only available in ODIs, Rohit will next be seen in October against Australia in an away series.

Lamborghini Urus price in India

In India, the price of a Lamborghini Urus starts at 4.18 crore with the top model price gong up to 4.57 crore. In fact, the Lamborghini Urus is available in three variants - base model of Urus is S, top model Lamborghini Urus SE Plugin Hybrid and Urus Performante.

