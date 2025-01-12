Indian captain Rohit Sharma had a tough outing down under as he failed to get going with the bat while the team struggled to win a single match under his leadership. Taking cognizance of the situation, Rohit decided to drop himself for the final match of the series in favour of the young Shubman Gill. However, a new report from The Times of India has now revealed that the Indian captain was ready to call it quits on his Test career after the Boxing Day Test in MCG but some "well-wishers" from outside forced him to change his mind which did not sit well with Gautam Gambhir.

Also Read | ICC CT 2025 India Squad Announcement: Rohit Sharma reaches BCCI office in Mumbai

"Rohit had made up his mind after MCG. Had his well wishers from the outside didn't force him to change his mind, we could have well seen another retirement in Australia," the Times of India report quoted a source as saying.

Rift between Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir?: According to the TOI report, Gambhir and Rohit have disagreed on plenty of matters during the last few series ranging from squad composition to toss decisions and the duo are in different corners.

Gambhir had famously refused to answer a question on Rohit's participation for the final Test match in Sydney and India's Test squad for the last match had also omitted Rohit's name rising speculations about the ongoing rift.

Rohit had, however, come out to explain the decision of sitting out in the last match in Melbourne during a Star Sports interview and stated that it was his decision alone to not play in the interest of the team.

"I made this decision after we came here (Sydney), it was going on in my mind that it is important for me to step aside because I wasn't getting runs with the bat.” Rohit had said during the interview

Robin Uthappa on Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma: In a recent interview with Lallantop, Uthappa had commented on the relationship between Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma. He stated that Gambhir is a straight shooter and is currently adjusting to two different formats, one where he has complete control (in T20I's) and others where he has to make joint decisions with Rohit.

Adding about the dynamics, Uthappa said, “Here they are probably finding the chemistry of the dynamic. It hasn’t been set yet, probably with Bumrah, he was leading his first Test, so the chemistry was better.