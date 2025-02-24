Rohit Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli’s century, encourages him to hit BIG SHOT in thrilling IND vs PAK match | WATCH

Star India batter Virat Kohli gave the world another reminder of his greatness in white-ball cricket with his enthalling performance against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy group stage match played in Dubai on February 23. During the match, as Kohli needed just four more runs to score his century, it was Rohit Sharma who gestured for the star to hit a big final shot and reach the milestone.

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 After scoring a final four, Captain Sharma was all smiles and looked even even happier than Kohli as he clapped for his powerful 100 , leading India to victory against Pakistan. With this century, the former India captain also became the third cricketer, and the quickest in the world, to complete 14,000 runs in ODIs."

Social media reactions on the viral video One user wrote, “Bhaii ne bola karne ka to matlab karne kaa”

Another wrote, “72 run running between the wicket, Absolute cinema Finally Kohli is back”

“I wish they never retire,” some other added.

“If there any match winner and finisher it is one and only king Koli," a user commented on the post.

“Bhai ka century kafi personal lag rha hai”

“Felt like the bowler Khushidul himself and the whole Pakistan crowd wanted Kohli to score century except of Shaheen Afridi bowling wide deliveries to make Kohli miss his century”

“Amazing to see this... Congratulations”

“King Kohli roaring”

“Rohit Sharma ne ishara kiya ki uda ke maar yaar, next ball mein boundary maar ke Century kar li. Things we love to see”

“Ro-Ko bonding”

‘Virat loves representing the country’ Following the match, Rohit spoke on Virat's century and said, "Virat loves representing the country, doing what he does the best, which is what he did today. People sitting inside the dressing room are not surprised with what he did."