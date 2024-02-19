Rohit Sharma on R Ashwin leaving Rajkot Test: 'There were no second thoughts in our minds that he should...'
Rohit Sharma spoke on Ravichandran Ashwin's choice to prioritise family over the India vs England 3rd Test match in Rajkot.
Rohit Sharma found himself in a challenging position during the third Test in Rajkot. Ravichandran Ashwin had to leave after Day 2. He needed to attend to a family emergency as his mother was unwell. Despite the setback, Sharma expressed strong support for Ashwin's decision.