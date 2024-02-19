Rohit Sharma found himself in a challenging position during the third Test in Rajkot. Ravichandran Ashwin had to leave after Day 2. He needed to attend to a family emergency as his mother was unwell. Despite the setback, Sharma expressed strong support for Ashwin's decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When you lose your most experienced bowler in the middle of a Test match, it’s not easy. But everything aside, family comes first. And when we heard the news, there were no second thoughts in our minds that he should do what he felt was right," Rohit said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashwin's departure was a significant moment. His role as a veteran off-spinner made him crucial for the team's strategy. On Day 4, Ashwin made a return and took a wicket to help India seal the biggest Test victory in its cricket history.

"He wanted to be with the family, which was absolutely the right thing to do. It was good for him and to make a way and be a part of the team shows the character and the kind of person he is. We were happy to have him back," he said.

India’s most successful bowler The most successful bowler for India in the second innings was local boy Ravindra Jadeja. “Sir" Jadeja took a fifer for while giving away 41 runs in 12.4 overs. This came after he scored a century in the first innings. He was also the second most successful bowler (2/51 in 10 overs) for India in the first innings after Mohammed Siraj (4/84 in 21.1 overs). Ashwin claimed 1 wicket for 37 in 7 overs in the first innings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

