Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Rohit Sharma on R Ashwin leaving Rajkot Test: 'There were no second thoughts in our minds that he should...'

Rohit Sharma on R Ashwin leaving Rajkot Test: 'There were no second thoughts in our minds that he should...'

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Rohit Sharma spoke on Ravichandran Ashwin's choice to prioritise family over the India vs England 3rd Test match in Rajkot.

Rajkot, Feb 18 (ANI): India's skipper Rohit Sharma and other teammates leave the ground after India won by 434 runs, on Day 4 of the 3rd Test match against England, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Rohit Sharma found himself in a challenging position during the third Test in Rajkot. Ravichandran Ashwin had to leave after Day 2. He needed to attend to a family emergency as his mother was unwell. Despite the setback, Sharma expressed strong support for Ashwin's decision.

Sharma's remarks post-match reflected a leadership style that values empathy and understanding.

“When you lose your most experienced bowler in the middle of a Test match, it’s not easy. But everything aside, family comes first. And when we heard the news, there were no second thoughts in our minds that he should do what he felt was right," Rohit said.

Ashwin's departure was a significant moment. His role as a veteran off-spinner made him crucial for the team's strategy. On Day 4, Ashwin made a return and took a wicket to help India seal the biggest Test victory in its cricket history.

“He wanted to be with the family, which was absolutely the right thing to do. It was good for him and to make a way and be a part of the team shows the character and the kind of person he is. We were happy to have him back," he said.

India’s most successful bowler

The most successful bowler for India in the second innings was local boy Ravindra Jadeja. “Sir" Jadeja took a fifer for while giving away 41 runs in 12.4 overs. This came after he scored a century in the first innings. He was also the second most successful bowler (2/51 in 10 overs) for India in the first innings after Mohammed Siraj (4/84 in 21.1 overs). Ashwin claimed 1 wicket for 37 in 7 overs in the first innings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
