Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has always been known for being straight-forward when it comes to match analysis or any individual player. The former India captain was no different in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) where the 75-year-old criticised the Indian batters for their poor show throughout the series. India lost 1-3.

In a report by CricBlogger, Rohit Sharma complained to the BCCI top brass about Sunil Gavaskar's negative criticism in one of their meetings, stating that the external pressure impacted his performance.

Also Read | ‘Leader’ Rohit Sharma motivates Mumbai Ranji team with pep talk

“Rohit felt that it was not necessary for Sunil Gavaskar to criticise him in that fashion and that’s why he complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar,” a source was quoted as saying to the website.

After missing the first Test due to the birth of second child, Rohit could score just 31 runs in the next three Tests before dropping himself from the final Test in Sydney.

As the Indian captain was struggling with the bat, Gavaskar remarked that the right-hander would step down and won't wait for selector's call “if he doesn’t score runs in Melbourne and Sydney”.

“The skipper, Rohit Sharma, was out of his depth and having taken the brave decision to step aside, because of his form, he has also raised big questions about his future in Test cricket,” the Little Master had written in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald during the tour.

Gavaskar had also stated that Jasprit Bumrah should have led India in the series against Australia, after Rohit missed the first Test in Perth. “All these added so much pressure that he was compelled to tell it all to BCCI,” the source added.

The development of Rohit Sharma complaining against Sunil Gavaskar came after the duo shared the same stage at the Wankhede Stadium during Mumbai Cricket Association's 50th anniversary celebrations earlier this month.