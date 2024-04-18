Active Stocks
Rohit Sharma completes 6,500 runs in IPL as Mumbai Indians dominate against Punjab Kings

Livemint

Rohit Sharma joined the elite list with the likes of Virat Kohli, David Warner etc. to achieve the prestigious record in IPL during the PBKS vs MI clash at Mohali

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali (PTI)Premium
Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, in Mohali (PTI)

Rohit Sharma continues to dominate against pacers in IPL 2024 and crossed a crucial benchmark as Mumbai Indians faced Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali. The MI opener has completed his 6,500 runs in IPL and has joined the elite list including the likes of Virat Kohli, David Warner etc. 

IPL 2024 is going great for Rohit Sharma, who slammed his second IPL century this season and is placed among the top three run scorers in this season of tournament so far. Rohit Sharma's 6,500 run IPL record came in his 250th match in the cash rich league. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Published: 18 Apr 2024, 08:24 PM IST
