Rohit Sharma completes 6,500 runs in IPL as Mumbai Indians dominate against Punjab Kings
Rohit Sharma joined the elite list with the likes of Virat Kohli, David Warner etc. to achieve the prestigious record in IPL during the PBKS vs MI clash at Mohali
Rohit Sharma continues to dominate against pacers in IPL 2024 and crossed a crucial benchmark as Mumbai Indians faced Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali. The MI opener has completed his 6,500 runs in IPL and has joined the elite list including the likes of Virat Kohli, David Warner etc.