Veteran Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday posted a heartwarming message for his long-time India teammate and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, after the latter announced his retirement from IPL on Tuesday.

Dhoni, who played 278 IPL matches, will take on a new role ahead of IPL 2027 as CSK's team mentor. The 45-year-old had missed the initial stages of IPL 2026 due to calf and hamstring issues, before missing the remainder of the season due to a thumb injury.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing in eighth place with 12 points. “Congratulations on an incredible IPL career, Dhoni bhai. It's been fun sharing the field and so many memories with you over the years. Much respect!” Rohit Sharma posted on his official "X" handle.

The former MI captain often locked horns with CSK in high-octane clashes when Dhoni was CSK's skipper. The two teams locked horns in the IPL final clashes in 2013, 2015 and 2019, with MI winning the title on all three occasions.

MI vs CSK finals in IPL The 2013 final saw Mumbai defeat Chennai by 23 runs to secure their maiden IPL title. Two years later, MI registered a 41-run victory over CSK in the final at Eden Gardens, with Sharma scoring a half-century.

Their third final meeting as captains of their respective teams in 2019 produced a closely fought contest, with Mumbai winning by just one run in Hyderabad.

Sharma, who led MI to five IPL titles during his captaincy stint, has also been one of the leading figures in the tournament's history. His association with the franchise and repeated battles against Dhoni-led Chennai made the rivalry between the two sides a prominent feature of the IPL.

Dhoni represented CSK for most of his IPL career, apart from two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai franchise was suspended. RPS had reached the final of IPL 2017, where they lost to MI by just one run. Dhoni had led the now-defunct RPS in 2016, before Steve Smith took over captaincy for the 2017 season.