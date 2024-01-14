Rohit Sharma creates a unique record in 2nd T20I against Afghanistan

Team India captain Rohit Sharma added another record to his illustrious career as he became the first men's player to play 150 T20Is. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohit Sharma achieved this feat during the second T20I match against Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Rohit returned to India's T20I setup for the first time since the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. He led his side to a 6-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first T20I in Mohali.

During the match, Rohit set a by becoming the first player to win 100 T20Is. In terms of appearances in the shortest format of the game, the Indian opener is followed by Paul Stirling of Ireland.

Stirling has played 134 matches in his career. His Ireland colleague, George Dockrell, is third on the list, having played 128 matches.

Rohit is one of the top run scorers in the T20Is. He has scored 3853 runs in 149 games, with a strike rate of about 140. He has also scored four hundreds in T20Is, tying Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav for the most.

In the ongoing match against Afghanistan, Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the second T20I of a three-match series.

Speaking at the time of toss, Rohit said, "We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. Just nature of the ground especially the small boundaries. The things we were talking in our meeting, we were able to come out and execute in the first game. We asked for specific roles from the guys and they performed accordingly. Not much, they don't have any baggage and it is all about backing them, allowing them to be free on the ground. We will do things keeping the WC in mind but we know results are also important. Kohli and Jaiswal back for Gill and Tilak."

In the opener of the series, India registered a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan. India's star batter Virat Kohli returned to India's playing XI for the second T20I in Indore after missing the opening match of the series due to personal reasons.

*With ANI inputs

