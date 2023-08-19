Rohit Sharma ‘cripples during captaincy’: Ex-Pakistan star compares Indian skipper with MS Dhoni1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Rohit Sharma is set to lead Team India through another ICC tournament, but this is no ordinary one as more than a billion cricket fans are waiting for the next World Cup trophy. Like, his predecessor Virat Kohli, Team India under Rohit Sharma has not been successful in winning any ICC tournament. Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Malik made some harsh remarks on Rohit Sharma and claimed that despite being a brilliant batter, Rohit Sharma “cripples during captaincy."