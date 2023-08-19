Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar hits out at Rohit Sharma, says he ‘panics’2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The legendary Pakistani pacer compared the Indian skipper with Mahendra Singh Dhoni saying the latter was a guy who too the entire team's pressure upon himself.
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to face an acid test as the team gets on with their final rounds of preparation for the ODI World Cup 2023 at home in October 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message