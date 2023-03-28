Rohit Sharma 'delivered milk packets', recalls ex-MI star Pragyan Ojha

"When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. There, I played against him and took his wicket. Rohit being a typical Bombay guy, didn’t speak much but was aggressive when he played. In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn’t know each other! But after that our friendship began to grow," said Ojha in an interview to Jio Cinema.