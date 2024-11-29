Rohit Sharma delivers speech in Australian parliament ahead of Adelaide Test: ‘Australia are a challenging because…’

Indian captain Rohit Sharma delivered a speech in the Australian parliament ahead of the start of 2nd Test match between the two teams at Adelaide. Notably, the skipper had missed first match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth due to family reasons and will now be leading the team in Adelaide game.

Speaking at the Australian parliament, Rohit said, “India and Australia have a long relationship in sports and trade. We enjoyed playing cricket over here. Australia are a challenging team because of the passion of the fans and the competitive nature of the players. It is nice to be up against one of the best teams in the world,”