Rohit Sharma delivers speech in Australian parliament ahead of Adelaide Test: ‘Australia are a challenging because…’

Rohit Sharma, returning for the 2nd Test in Adelaide, addressed the Australian parliament, noting India's historical ties with Australia in sports. He expressed eagerness to face a challenging team, continue their winning momentum, and enjoy the local culture while entertaining fans.

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Rohit Sharma addresses Australian parliament.
Rohit Sharma addresses Australian parliament.(PTI)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma delivered a speech in the Australian parliament ahead of the start of 2nd Test match between the two teams at Adelaide. Notably, the skipper had missed first match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth due to family reasons and will now be leading the team in Adelaide game.

Speaking at the Australian parliament, Rohit said, “India and Australia have a long relationship in sports and trade. We enjoyed playing cricket over here. Australia are a challenging team because of the passion of the fans and the competitive nature of the players. It is nice to be up against one of the best teams in the world,”

"We have achieved success in Australia and recently won a Test match. We want to take the momentum forward. We also want to enjoy the culture. I hope we entertain the Australian and Indian fans in the remaining matches. We look forward to playing good cricket and at the same time, enjoy the country. It is a wonderful place and hopefully we will play good cricket in the next few weeks. It is a pleasure to be here and thank you sir for inviting us," the Indian captain added

29 Nov 2024, 07:10 AM IST
