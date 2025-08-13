Rohit Sharma dethrones Babar Azam in ICC ODI Rankings despite not playing since March; fans say ‘still dominating at 38’

Rohit Sharma may not have played international cricket for the past five months, but the Indian captain still made gains in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters, announced on Wednesday. Rohit, who has already retired from Tests and T20Is, last played an ODI in March during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, which India won.

Advertisement

While Rohit gained a spot to be at no.2 in the ICC ODI rankings for batters, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped to third after a poor show in a three-match series against West Indies, which the Men in Green lost 1-2 on Tuesday in Trinidad.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma gears up for India comeback amid speculations of ODI retirement

With Babar managing just 56 runs against the West Indies in three ODIs, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of his strike rate to drop him to third. Rohit, who scored 180 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy in five matches, boasted a highest strike rate of 100.00 among the Indian batters in the tournament.

In comparison, Babar managed a strike rate of just 62.22 against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill (first), Virat Kohli (fourth) and Shreyas Iyer (eighth) retained their respective positions in the top 10 of the rankings. Meanwhile, the Rohit loyalists left no stone unturned in celebrating the Indian star.

Advertisement

Here's how Rohit Sharma fans reacted

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Rohit Sharma return to action for India? With no international calendar for India in August, Rohit will now return in national colours during their away ODI series against Australia in October. India will be playing three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia. Along with Rohit, Virat Kohli will also be returning to the fold.