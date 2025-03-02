Indian captain Rohit Sharma has led his team brilliantly to help them get to the semi-final of the Champions Trophy. However, things weren't always as rosy for the veteran player as only a few months ago he had to drop himself from the Indian team in the last Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy - a first in Indian cricketing history.

With Rohit being woefully out of form, many notable celebrities had come out in support of Indian captain's selfless act, a phenomenon which was labelled as ‘PR sunt’ by a section of the social media.

However, Rohit Sharma's former teammate Amit Mishra gave a clear verdict on the matter in a chat with the Lallantop recently. Mishra said, "It wasn't a PR activity; this is what I personally feel. His nature is not like that. I know him personally. He is not that kind of a player who will do such a thing for his PR,"

When will Rohit Sharma retire? Mishra also addressed the issue of Rohit Sharma's retirement from international cricket, saying that it's a personal decision that cannot be forced by the selectors.

"So, I personally feel that it should be his decision. The day he feels that he can't play anymore, he will retire himself. Rohit's wish has nothing to do with the selectors. Don't select him. That's the selectors choice. Retirement in Rohit's call," Mishra added.