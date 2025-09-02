Rohit Sharma's diet chart revealed as India captain drops in leaner look before Australia tour; here's what report says

Rohit Sharma's ODI return is still two months away but the Indian captain has already making the headlines, not because of cricket but the incredible transformation that the 38-year-old went through during his long break after the Indian Premier League (IPL) in June. In a recent video going viral on internet, Rohit looked a lot leaner as he returned after clearing BCCI's new Bronco Test at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The last time Rohit was seen in India colours was during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which the Men in Blue won under his leadership. Post that Rohit played the IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians. His place was in doubt for the tour of England, but the right-hander announced his retirement from the longest format, making a smooth passage for Shubman Gill to be appointed as India's new Test skipper.

With no cricket in June, July and August for Rohit, the Mumbai batter worked on his fitness to get back in shape, as he is cleared the Bronco Test smoothy. The BCCI's new fitness weapon involves involves 1,200 metres of shuttle runs and the coaching staff was impressed with Rohit's improved stamina, according to several media reports.

Although, his exact numbers from the test wasn't disclosed, but the fans were left in shock with his before and after pictures. Amid all these, a report in Financial Express, revealed Rohit's diet chart. Known for his diet chart, Rohit had to cut down on a lot of foods in order to get back in shape.

Rohit Sharma's leaked diet chart 7:00 AM IST – 6 soaked almonds, sprout salad, fresh juice

9:30 AM IST (Breakfast) – Oatmeal with fruits, glass of milk

11:30 AM IST – Curd, chilla, coconut water

1:30 PM IST (Lunch) – Vegetable curry, dal, rice, salad

4:30 PM IST – Fruit smoothie, dry fruits

7:30 PMIST (Dinner) – Paneer with vegetables, pulao, vegetable soup

9:30 PM IST – Glass of milk, mixed nuts