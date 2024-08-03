Rohit Sharma ‘disppointed’ after team India fail to get 1 run from 14 balls during 1st ODI: ‘You have to bat well to…’

  • Rohit Sharma was diappointed after the Men in Blue failed to secure a victory after getting to a position where they required just 1 runs off 14 balls.

Livemint
Updated3 Aug 2024, 08:28 AM IST
India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) shakes hands with Arshdeep Singh (R) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
India’s captain Rohit Sharma (L) shakes hands with Arshdeep Singh (R) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)

Team India had the services of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first time since the 2024 T20 World Cup when they took on the hosts at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. However, despite having two veterans back in the side, the Men in Blue failed to register a win in the first ODI, leaving the skipper furious with his batting.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, Highlights: Match ends in tie, India ALL OUT

The Indian bowlers, in particular, restricted the hosts to 230/8 in their 50 overs, thanks to some quality bowling from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The visitors also made a solid start, scoring over 60 runs in the first 10 overs with captain Rohit Sharma at the crease. After Rohit's wicket, however, Team India faltered and at one stage the match looked to be slipping away from India's grasp.

However, a valiant effort from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube brought the Men in Blue back into the game and at one stage the match looked to be over with Team India needing 1 run from 14 balls. However, back-to-back wickets of Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh levelled the scores and ensured only the second ever ODI draw between the two teams.

After the match, skipper Rohit shared his disappointment with the broadcasters in an interaction with the broadcasters. He said, “The score was gettable but you have to bat well to get that. We batted well in patches but there was no consistent momentum. We started well but knew the game would start once spin comes on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind. We came back through the stand between Axar and Rahul. Disappointed to not get that one run with 14 balls, but I won't read too much,”

"The bite was there at the start and then the ball became softer as the seam wore off. It was not a game where you can play your shots (straightway). You had to apply yourself and dig in. Proud of how we fought but it was important to hold our nerves," the Indian captain added.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 08:28 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsRohit Sharma ‘disppointed’ after team India fail to get 1 run from 14 balls during 1st ODI: ‘You have to bat well to…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue