Rohit Sharma ‘disppointed’ after team India fail to get 1 run from 14 balls during 1st ODI: ‘You have to bat well to…’

Team India had the services of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first time since the 2024 T20 World Cup when they took on the hosts at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. However, despite having two veterans back in the side, the Men in Blue failed to register a win in the first ODI, leaving the skipper furious with his batting.

The Indian bowlers, in particular, restricted the hosts to 230/8 in their 50 overs, thanks to some quality bowling from Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The visitors also made a solid start, scoring over 60 runs in the first 10 overs with captain Rohit Sharma at the crease. After Rohit's wicket, however, Team India faltered and at one stage the match looked to be slipping away from India's grasp.

However, a valiant effort from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube brought the Men in Blue back into the game and at one stage the match looked to be over with Team India needing 1 run from 14 balls. However, back-to-back wickets of Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh levelled the scores and ensured only the second ever ODI draw between the two teams.

After the match, skipper Rohit shared his disappointment with the broadcasters in an interaction with the broadcasters. He said, “The score was gettable but you have to bat well to get that. We batted well in patches but there was no consistent momentum. We started well but knew the game would start once spin comes on. We lost a few wickets and fell behind. We came back through the stand between Axar and Rahul. Disappointed to not get that one run with 14 balls, but I won't read too much,”