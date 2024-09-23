Rohit Sharma does a ’Cheen Tapaak Dum Dum’ to win India vs Bangladesh Test in Chennai | Watch

Rohit Sharma's team secured a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the 1st Test. Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout player, scoring a rapid century and taking six wickets, highlighting his performance at his home ground.

Updated23 Sep 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Chennai: India's captain Rohit Sharma during the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI09_21_2024_000162B)
Chennai: India’s captain Rohit Sharma during the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI09_21_2024_000162B)(PTI)

Rohit Sharma led team India secured a mammoth 280 run victory against the Bangladesh during the 1st Test match at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. While the skipper himself did not perform with the bat in both the innnigs, Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin shined in the match along with young guns like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

However, a video of Rohit Sharma fiddling with the bails went viral on social media, prompting netizens to question what the Indian skipper was doing.

In the viral video, Rohit can be seen flipping the bails while walking to his fielding position. Perhaps aware that his playful act was being caught on camera, Rohit later made a gesture of casting a spell, recognising the humour in the situation.

Notably, spinner Ravindra Jadeja who bowled the next ball did not however get any favours as Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit him for a boundary.

Ashwin shines at his home ground:

While Team India cruised to victory with relative ease, it wasn't entirely smooth sailing from the outset. The team struggled in the early innings, with the top order getting out relatively cheaply in the first innings. The situation was such that it looked as if the team might not even reach the 200-run mark.

 

However, homeboy Ashwin put together a brilliant partnership with his spin bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja to help their side cross the 300-run mark. While Ashwin scored his 6th and fastest international Test century, Jadeja fell relatively short of a ton on 86.

To add icing to the cake, Ashwin also shone with the ball in the second innings as Bangladesh needed 515 runs to win the match. Ashwin produced a masterclass in spin bowling on the third and fourth days of the match, finishing with a 6-wicket haul to claim his 10th Man-of-the-Match title in Test matches.

First Published:23 Sep 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Rohit Sharma does a 'Cheen Tapaak Dum Dum' to win India vs Bangladesh Test in Chennai | Watch

