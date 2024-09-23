Rohit Sharma does a ’Cheen Tapaak Dum Dum’ to win India vs Bangladesh Test in Chennai | Watch

Rohit Sharma led team India secured a mammoth 280 run victory against the Bangladesh during the 1st Test match at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. While the skipper himself did not perform with the bat in both the innnigs, Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin shined in the match along with young guns like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.

However, a video of Rohit Sharma fiddling with the bails went viral on social media, prompting netizens to question what the Indian skipper was doing.

In the viral video, Rohit can be seen flipping the bails while walking to his fielding position. Perhaps aware that his playful act was being caught on camera, Rohit later made a gesture of casting a spell, recognising the humour in the situation.

Notably, spinner Ravindra Jadeja who bowled the next ball did not however get any favours as Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit him for a boundary.

Ashwin shines at his home ground: While Team India cruised to victory with relative ease, it wasn't entirely smooth sailing from the outset. The team struggled in the early innings, with the top order getting out relatively cheaply in the first innings. The situation was such that it looked as if the team might not even reach the 200-run mark.

However, homeboy Ashwin put together a brilliant partnership with his spin bowling partner Ravindra Jadeja to help their side cross the 300-run mark. While Ashwin scored his 6th and fastest international Test century, Jadeja fell relatively short of a ton on 86.