Rohit Sharma dropped Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup final and still won IPL star cricket player’s heart; here’s why

Sanju Samson revealed he was set to play in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa but was excluded just before the toss. Captain Rohit Sharma still managed to win the IPL star cricket player's heart. Check out how..

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Oct 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Rohit Sharma dropped Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup final and still won IPL star cricket player's heart; here’s why (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP)
Rohit Sharma dropped Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup final and still won IPL star cricket player’s heart; here’s why (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP)(IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP)

Sanju Samson has revealed that he was supposed to play in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was left out of the team moments before the toss in Barbados.

Samson, who did not play in any World Cup matches despite being a part of the team, said that captain Rohit Sharma had informed him of the decision shortly before the match began.

Also Read | Richest Indian cricketer: No, it’s not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni

Samson explained that he had been told to be ready for the final, and he was fully prepared to play. However, just before the toss, the team decided to continue with the same players who had been playing in earlier cricket matches.

During the warm-up session, Rohit Sharma approached him to explain why this last-minute change occurred.

“He was like, You understood, na? You know his way, very casual? I told him, 'Let us win the match and then talk.You focus on the match’." the Rajasthan Royals captain told journalist Vimal Kumar in an interview.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma breaks silence on first Test defeat against New Zealand, says THIS

The IPL star mentioned that Rohit spent about ten minutes before the toss discussing the decision with him.

Sensing that Samson might still be upset, Rohit returned a minute later, saying he felt Samson was not happy.

"He came back one minute later and said, 'I know you are cursing me in your mind.' I think you are not happy. I feel like you have something on your mind. Then we had a discussion. I told him, 'As a player, I want to play'," Samson said.

Sanju Samson’s regret

Samson’s only regret is missing the opportunity to play a World Cup final under Rohit Sharma's leadership. He was touched that Rohit took the time to personally explain the decision, especially right before such an important match. Samson feels that this showed Rohit's qualities as a leader.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma ‘forgets’ again: Check out the hilarious video

“If I were in their place, I would be thinking about the players who are playing or my batting. I will explain to Sanju later; that is what normally you think. At that point, he thought 'I have to explain to Sanju, why I took that decision.' At that point, he won a place in my heart that will stay for a lifetime." Sanju added.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 02:29 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRohit Sharma dropped Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup final and still won IPL star cricket player’s heart; here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    174.75
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.2 (-5.52%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    155.65
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.55 (-2.84%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.95
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -4.05 (-2.61%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.35
    03:29 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -10.75 (-3.81%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,351.00
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    3.05 (0.13%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,639.85
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -15.3 (-0.92%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,943.60
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -22.9 (-1.16%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,452.10
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -179.8 (-2.71%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    2,748.95
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -286.25 (-9.43%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    469.00
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -43.15 (-8.43%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,843.55
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -1118.2 (-7.47%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    298.30
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -23.7 (-7.36%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,528.90
    03:25 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    81.7 (3.34%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    596.10
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    17.9 (3.1%)

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.75
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    12.2 (2.43%)

    City Union Bank share price

    168.20
    03:26 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    17.45 (11.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.