Rohit Sharma dropped Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup final and still won IPL star cricket player’s heart; here’s why

Sanju Samson has revealed that he was supposed to play in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was left out of the team moments before the toss in Barbados.

Samson, who did not play in any World Cup matches despite being a part of the team, said that captain Rohit Sharma had informed him of the decision shortly before the match began.

Samson explained that he had been told to be ready for the final, and he was fully prepared to play. However, just before the toss, the team decided to continue with the same players who had been playing in earlier cricket matches.

During the warm-up session, Rohit Sharma approached him to explain why this last-minute change occurred.

“He was like, You understood, na? You know his way, very casual? I told him, 'Let us win the match and then talk.You focus on the match’." the Rajasthan Royals captain told journalist Vimal Kumar in an interview.

The IPL star mentioned that Rohit spent about ten minutes before the toss discussing the decision with him.

Sensing that Samson might still be upset, Rohit returned a minute later, saying he felt Samson was not happy.

"He came back one minute later and said, 'I know you are cursing me in your mind.' I think you are not happy. I feel like you have something on your mind. Then we had a discussion. I told him, 'As a player, I want to play'," Samson said.

Sanju Samson’s regret Samson’s only regret is missing the opportunity to play a World Cup final under Rohit Sharma's leadership. He was touched that Rohit took the time to personally explain the decision, especially right before such an important match. Samson feels that this showed Rohit's qualities as a leader.