Rohit Sharma explains Virat Kohli's absence from India's T-20 squad, says ' Jadeja also not playing'
Indian captain Rohit Sharma clarifies that he and Virat Kohli were not selected for the T-20 squad due to the focus on the upcoming ODI World Cup. He also addresses the team's issues with the number four slot and praises Shreyas Iyer's performance.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli have been out of Men in Blue's T-20 squad since the 2022 World Cup. The two senior batters were also recently left out of the Indian team during the last two ODI matches against the West Indies and weren't even selected for the T-20 leg of the series.