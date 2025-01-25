Rohit Sharma fat-shamed during Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir tie in Ranji Trophy; fans call India captain ‘Vada Pav’: Watch

Rohit Sharma fat-shamed: India captain Rohit Sharma was fat-shamed by fans during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Ground. After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle in Australia, Rohit Sharma, along with a host of Indian cricketers featured in the Ranji Trophy to stay in form ahead of the ODI series against England and ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma was seen walking down the corridors of the BKC Ground, with chants of ‘Hardik, Hardik’ in the background. One of them also called the 37-year-old ‘vada pav’, pointing fingers at the India skipper's fitness.

Playing his first Ranji Trophy match after 10 years, Rohit Sharma didn't have the best of the outings as the opener managed just 31 runs in the game. While he was out for just three in the first innings, he managed 31 in the second as Mumbai slumped to a shocking loss.

Jammu and Kashmir create history in Mumbai Against a star-studded side that had the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shardul Thakur, Jammu and Kashmir were spot on in every department to eke out a five-wicket victory over the 42-time champions.

In fact, after a decade, Jammu and Kashmir beat Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. The last time Jammu and Kashmir defeated Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy was in December 2014 at the Wankhede Stadium.

With this win, Jammu and Kashmir now have 29 points from six games and lead group A with a match left against Baroda, where they need to get just one point. Baroda (27 from 5 games) are currently playing Maharashtra.

If Baroda gets a first-innings lead against Jammu and Kashmir in their last game, Mumbai (22 from 6 games) will be knocked out of the group league phase even if they win with bonus points against Meghalaya.

