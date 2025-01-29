Rohit Sharma, father rent out apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel - Check area, monthly rent

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma have rented their apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area for a monthly rent of ₹2.60 lakh, Hindustan Times quoted a property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

The report added that the apartment, measuring 1,298 sq ft, is located on the 45th floor of Lodha Marquise, a building part of The Park project by Lodha Group.

The report said the transaction was registered on 27 January, adding that the documents showed that a stamp duty of ₹16,300 and registration fees of ₹1,000 were paid for the transaction.

The documents showed that the apartment and two parking spaces have been leased to Murali Krishnan Nair.

Sourced by Zapkey.com, the property registration documents showed that Rohit Sharma and his father had purchased the apartment from Lodha Group in July 2013 for ₹5.45 crore.

Rohit Sharma's property portfolio: Earlier in January 2024, Rohit Sharma leased two apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra West area at a monthly rent of ₹3 lakh per month for three years. The rent agreement showed that the monthly rent for the first year is ₹3.1 lakh, ₹3.25 lakh for the second year, and ₹3.41 lakh for the third year.

Zapkey.com stated that the documents showed in June 2021, Rohit Sharma had sold his property worth ₹5.25 crore in Lonavala. The property is spread across 6329 sq.ft.

Career-wise, Rohit Sharma played in the Ranji Trophy after 10 years, but was not that successful in the attempt. Following the BCCI’s mandatory rule, several star cricketers, including Virat Kohli, returned to play domestic cricket. Rohit will hold the ODI squad against England and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India will host England on February 6, 9, and 12. The ICC Champions Trophy starts on February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan.