Rohit Sharma forced to quit T20 cricket? Speculation starts on Gautam Gambhir's role as Hitman says, ‘Never thought…’
Rohit Sharma's comments about retirement have sparked a fresh controversy leading many to wonder if there was some pressure on Indian captain to announce his retirement.
Indian captain Rohiit Sharma and veteran players Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement T20 cricket soon after the Men in Blue's victory in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday. However, a statemetnt by Rohit Sharma after winning the world cup has gained that traction on social media in which the Indian captain says that he didn't think he would retire from T20 cricket after the World Cup.