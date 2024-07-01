Indian captain Rohiit Sharma and veteran players Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement T20 cricket soon after the Men in Blue's victory in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday. However, a statemetnt by Rohit Sharma after winning the world cup has gained that traction on social media in which the Indian captain says that he didn't think he would retire from T20 cricket after the World Cup.

Moreover,with Gautam Gambhir reported to take over as India's head coach from Rahul Dravid, speculations arose if this was the ‘situation’ that Rohit was mentioning about.

Notably, a recent report from Navbharat Times did suggest that Gambhir had put five conditions before BCCI in order to take up India coach role which included routine affairs like control over team and support staff selection to some controversial items like power remove senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja from the team if they don't perform in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after the match, Rohit said, “I've enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. This is what I wanted - I wanted to win the cup"

"I didn't think that I would retire from T20Is, but the situation was such... I thought it was the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the cup and saying goodbye," Indian skipper added

Gautam Gambhir congratulates Rohit and Virat:

Gautam Gambhir on Sunday lauded Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for finishing off their T20 career in style. Gambhir said that both Rohit and Virat are great players and have done a lot for Indian cricket.

“What better than finishing off the T20 career with a World Cup win. They are both great players and have done so much for Indian cricket. I want to congratulate them and wish them all the best. They will play One Day and Test cricket. I am sure they are going to keep contributing to the success of the country and team," Gambhir said.

