Rohit Sharma ‘forgets’ again: Fans spot another ‘Hitman’ moment; check out the hilarious video

After a disappointing end to India's first Test match against New Zealand, a video of Rohit Sharma has become the talking point on social media.

The Indian skipper, known for his forgetful behaviour, had once forgotten the team's decision after winning the toss. While in another instance, he forgot where the coin was during the toss.

This time, in the viral video, the skipper seemingly lost his way to the Chinnaswamy ground in Bengaluru from behind the sight screen. The video also showed Rishabh Pant calling Rohit from behind, but the captain just kept moving forward, probably because he couldn't hear from over the cheering crowd.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant suffers knee injury, Rohit Sharma optimistic for quick return

Watch:

Also Read | BCCI names Jasprit Bumrah as vice captain for Ind vs NZ Test series

Here's how netizens reacted: Sharing the video, the X user said he exclusively captured “Rohit Sharma being Rohit Sharma”.

“He chose to go in the narrow and wire messed path, when there is a clear path to walk. Rishabh Pant was also confused,” he added.

“Bhul gaye honge Malik tension boht h na match ki (Boss might have forgotten in the tension of match),” a user commented.

“Never seen a funnier character than Rohit Sharma. Absolutely unfiltered!” added another.

Sharing a picture of Rohit Sharma, a user commented: “main bataun? camera tha seedhe raste me idhr se nahi tha (There was a camera in the front side, and not from this one).”

“Nice way to describe ki decision le lia to ab vapis nahi mudna issi raste se manzil tk pahunchna.. (Nice way to describe that there's no turning back, now that a decision has been taken),” said another user.

Check out other hilarious videos of Rohit Sharma:

Also Read | Virat Kohli scores 9,000 runs in Test cricket

India vs New Zealand Rohit's decision to bat first in the opening Test backfired horribly as India were shot out for a mere 46 inside 32 overs, recording their third lowest total in 593 Tests and lowest-ever in 293 matches on home soil.

The Indian captain fronted the media after end of play on Thursday and acknowledged that he erred in reading the M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, while citing that not all calls taken by leadership can always be right.

However, the captain managed to bounce back in the second innings on Friday to score a half-century, which helped the hosts reduce the lead by 125 runs at the close of Day 3.

Notably, Rishabh Pant did not participate in Day 3 match as the BCCI's Medical Team advised rest for the wicketkeeper, following a knee injury sustained while fielding on Day 2. This is the same knee that was operated on after his car accident in December 2022.